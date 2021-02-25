‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Plans To Crown The First ‘Queen Of The Universe’

From RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni like Courtney Act and Jan to groundbreaking performers like 2014 Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst, we have all seen our share of drag performers that can belt, but now it looks like we are going to get a full season of dazzling dolls from all around the world battling it out in a live singing competition, aptly titled Queen of the Universe.

Direct from the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the consistently wonderfully creative World of Wonder, Queen of the Universe is the latest spin off to come from RuPaul’s Drag Race juggernaut franchise. The latest incarnation will show queens from all over the world competing in a live singing competition to see who is worthy of the title of (what else) Queen of the Universe! The official synopsis says “In a singing competition like no other, drag queens from all around the world compete to see who is ‘Queen of the Universe’. High heels, high octaves, high competition — this drag queen singing competition will blow your wig off.”

Yesterday, Paramount Plus announced their full slate of new and streaming programming, and Queen of the Universe was on the roster. Joining the latest Drag Race spin off was the much anticipated brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6, which will now be ushering the next queen into the ‘Drag Race Hall of Fame’ on the streaming service.

And speaking of queens, did we mention that #ParamountPlus will be home to @RuPaulsDragRace All Stars? pic.twitter.com/XSKbhYFkZF — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

Paramount+ officially launches on March 4, though premiere dates for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’ and ‘Queens of the Universe’ have yet to be announced.

Follow RuPaul’s Drag Race on Instagram