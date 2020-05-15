RuPaul’s Drag Race Will Have a Virtual Finale

It’s been months since the onslaught of Miss Corona Virus Dupree…Bonina Brown cast her shade over the world and with it has come happiness from any semblance of normalcy that we can find. For many it has been the weekly comfort found in watching season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race–which is just a couple of weeks from coming to an end! How will we survive? Oh yeah, All Stars 5 starts the very next week!

With the cancellation of events, concerts, conventions, and major gatherings globally–Entertainment Weekly reports VH1’s announcement of innovative presentations for its upcoming finale and reunion specials. Nothing stands in Mama Ru’s way. Why you gagging though? She brings it to you ever pandemic!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Reunion was recorded with 12 cast members as a virtual slumber party hosted by RuPaul and will air on Friday, May 22nd at 8 p.m. ET.PT on VH1. The queens will talk about season 12 highlights, life during quarantine, and answer some of the fans’ burning questions. Get your PJs ready!

On Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, VH1 will broadcast its most technically challenging finale ever! The pre-recorded Drag Race finale will still be happening, but it will take a new form with a “virtual lip-sync” that tests the final queens’ creativity and virtual lip-syncing skills and that will end with a newly crowned queen. The special will include appearances by reigning queen Yvie Oddly and season 11 Miss Congeniality, Nina West.

The final queens will be revealed on tonight’s episode of Drag Race.

Other Digital Drag Events

This is not the first time drag queens will be using new forms to reach audiences. Since stay-at-home orders were set in place, drag queens everywhere have been participating in digital drag shows to feel connected and to continue sustaining an income during this time. Since the majority of drag performers rely on performances and appearances, this portion of gig culture has taken a severe hit with COVID-19.

RPDR All Stars 2 winner Alaska has helped produce Digital Drag Fest, which launched March 27th and has been going on with virtual appearances on the StageIt platform

Alaska has even teamed up with PBS to bring A Drag Show to popular source Twitch. She’s giving the children what they want!

The infamous Voss Events has also produced some virtual presentations hosted by Bianca del Rio and Lady Bunny that have kept drag lovers tied over until drag brunches and bars re-open and gays can cry into their vodka sodas once again.

So if it’s drag you miss, it’s drag you’ll get. There’s plenty of access, including the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race finale specials. So check those WiFi connections and make sure you’re keeping up cuz Mawma, you’re gonna get whiplash from all the virtual glitter.

Who are you rooting for to take the crown on Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Source: Entertainment Weekly