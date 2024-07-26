Russell Tovey and Pedro Pascal Spark Buzz at Pet Shop Boys Concert

Russell Tovey is generating heat after posting on Instagram about the Pet Shop Boys concert in London, which has become the hottest spot in town for a date night!

On Friday, July 26, Russell Tovey took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Pedro Pascal at the concert. Not only are they looking amazing in the picture while embracing each other, but Tovey also captioned the Instagram story with: “Date night with this one.” Naturally, Twitter went into overdrive. Here are some of the best reactions from social media:

@celebsandtea: “Russell Tovey and Pedro Pascal at the Pet Shop Boys concert? My heart can’t handle this much cuteness! 😍 #DateNightGoals”

@popbuzz: “Pet Shop Boys concert just got hotter with Russell Tovey and Pedro Pascal! 🔥 Love is in the air! #DateNight”

@musicandmore: “Russell Tovey and Pedro Pascal = Power Couple! Their ‘date night’ pic is everything! 💕 #PetShopBoys”

@starstruck: “Seeing Russell Tovey and Pedro Pascal together at the concert has made my day! What a duo! #RelationshipGoals”

@londonlife: “Pet Shop Boys concert is the new hotspot, thanks to Russell Tovey and Pedro Pascal! #LondonNights”

If you need a little extra inspiration for your next date night, Russell Tovey and Pedro Pascal have set the bar high. The Pet Shop Boys concert isn’t just about the music; it’s the place to be seen and to share some unforgettable moments.

