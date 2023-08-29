‘Rustin’: The Inspirational Biopic of Gay Activist Bayard Rustin

Netflix recently dropped the official teaser trailer of the upcoming biopic ‘Rustin’, which tells the story of how civil rights leader Bayard Rustin planned the historic March on Washington.

Emmy award-winning actor Colman Domingo is portraying the role of Rustin, who once fired back against those who discriminated against him, stating:

“On the day I was born Black, I was also born a homosexual.”

In the teaser trailer, Domingo’s portrayal of Rustin prophesies that “on August 28, Black, white, young, old, rich, working-class, poor will descend on Washington D.C.” And it did happen as 250,000 people gathered near the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963.

Not to mention, millions of other people also watched Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as he delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech on live television. Rustin’s story has remained greatly untold while the March on Washington is remembered to be “one of the greatest peaceful protests in history.”

That being said, the upcoming biopic celebrates Rustin as “one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known.” The official synopsis of the film via Variety reads:

“He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten. ‘Rustin’ shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom.”

Moreover, ‘Rustin’ is set to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. Thereafter, it will also be released in select theaters on November 3, and will be available for streaming on Netflix on November 17.

In the meantime, you can watch the official teaser trailer here:

