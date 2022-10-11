‘RWRB’ Star Nicholas Galitzine Celebrates His 28th Birthday

Nicholas Galitzine celebrated his 28th birthday on September 29, and he waved goodbye to another year by looking back on some of the special moments that happened.

The 28-year-old British actor starred alongside Sofia Carson in the 2022 Netflix film ‘Purple Hearts,’ and it received a lot of positive response from the viewers, which made it a huge success.

Aside from that, Galitzine also started and finished filming for the upcoming movie ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ which is based on a gay romance novel of the same title, written by American author Casey McQuiston.

The official release date of ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ has yet to be announced, but it is expected to arrive in theaters some time in 2023.

Moreover, the actor will also be starring alongside Anne Hathaway in an upcoming film entitled ‘The Idea of You.’ It is a movie adaptation from a novel of the same title, written by American actress and author Robinne Lee.

As per Today, the book’s plot tells the story of:

“39-year-old divorced protagonist Solène Marchand takes her daughter to meet her favorite boy band and subsequently falls for a much younger man: 20-year-old Hayes Campbell, a member of the band August Moon.”

The movie's production is reportedly set to start in October, and it will most likely be released at some point in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: today.com