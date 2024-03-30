Ryan Beatty Wrote 4 Tracks on Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter

What better way to say “LGBT representation” than writing songs on the #1 album in the entire world?

Ryan Beatty, age 28, has come a long way from his days as a YouTuber. In the last decade, he’s released 3 albums and 2 EPs, whether as an independent artist or under major labels including Atlantic, Elektra, Interscope and Warner.

Advertisement

He’s also an accomplished songwriter, having written tracks for Benny Blanco, Bleachers, Dua Lipa, Solange Knowles and Tyler the Creator – among many others.

And now Mr. Beatty can say he’s written songs for Beyonce… namely on her Cowboy Carter album.

Advertisement

The out California native lent his talent to four tracks on Cowboy Carter: #4 Protector, #8 Bodyguard, #15 Just for Fun and #24 II Hands II Heaven. Wait, I’m sorry, this album has 27 tracks? That’s… way too much.

Of course, Cowboy Carter is Beyonce’s eighth studio album which was published by Columbia Records and Parkwood Entertainment. It’s the follow up to her 2022 collection, Renaissance, which debuted at #1 and has been certified Platinum.

Cowboy Carter features collaborations by Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Willie Nelson – among many other emerging country artists. If you don’t recognize the name Linda Martell, she’s often regarded as the first successful black woman to break into country music.

Advertisement

Truth be told… I like Beyonce. I think she’s talented and great at what she does, but I’m often put off by her fans who hail her as some sort of god. I think a lot of people obsess over Beyonce solely because they don’t want to be left out and not because they believe she’s one of the GOATs. Ryan Beatty, however, I’m happy for his success.

Ryan seems to be on a steady upstream career-wise and being credited on Cowboy Carter will surely push him up the list of most requested songwriters. We support our community here, yall!

Plus, he’s cute! I’d climb that tree…

Advertisement

Source: IntoMore