Ryan Gosling As Ken Is Very Sexy and Here Are More of His Steamy Pics

Warner Bros. recently dropped the teaser trailer of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ film, and Ryan Gosling as Ken is looking very sexy. 😉

And since we’re on the topic of the ‘The Gray Man’ actor looking hot AF, let’s take a moment to admire more of his thirst-worthy photos, shall we?

Going back to his upcoming film, the details of ‘Barbie’s plot have yet to be released. At the moment though, we know that it features Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, and Ken (Gosling), who is her longtime boy toy, are stuck in the real world, “where the former discovers the challenges of being a live woman,” as per Variety.

Aside from the two stars, the comedy-fantasy movie’s cast also includes: Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

According to Variety, Hari Nef and Alexandra Shipp also have supporting roles in the upcoming film. ‘Barbie’ is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 21, 2023. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser trailer to keep you anticipating for it.

