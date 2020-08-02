Ryan Jamaal Swain Spoke Out After His Sister Was Shot

Our hearts and thoughts go out to Ryan Jamaal Swain and his family.

Unfortunately, Ryan’s family is currently going through the nightmare that many pray will never come to them: the murder of one of their own.

24-year-old Raven Lynette Swain was shot and killed in Alabama earlier this week, according to AL.com. Swain was shot to death in Birmingham’s Underwood Park. She was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of her car when officers responded to a call around 7:05 p.m. last Tuesday night, July 28. She was then pronounced dead at the scene at 7:48 p.m.

Police currently do not have a lead on who shot Raven Lynnette Swain. They have found several shell casing markers on the lot, but say they aren’t sure where the actual shooting happened. Meaning, they don’t know if the victim was shot at the park or somewhere else and drove to the park before eventually passing out.

“We don’t know if this took place somewhere else and her vehicle came to a stop here or if it happened here,‘’ Birmingham Sgt. Rod Mauldin told reporters. “We are working hard but we need people to come forward with information.”

Police are currently waiting on the autopsy report. They also ask that if anyone has any information, contact Birmingham homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Again, it was later revealed that Raven’s older brother is none other than Ryan Jamaal Swain. The elder Swain plays Damon Richards-Evangelista on the FX show Pose. After Raven was identified as the victim of this murder, Ryan shared his public remarks on Instagram

“The unimaginable happened last night, my heart, little sister, my ride or die, my partner in life took her last breath,” he wrote.

He then added, “Raven Lynette Swain, my heart is broken. I cannot even imagine life without you and I won’t. At the moment, we are hurting, gathering information, planning next steps, and lifting you up. This is not done. We will have swift justice.”

Swain also noted on Twitter that he and his family have set up a fund to support his younger siblings in their academic pursuits. They have invited anyone who is willing and able to donate to the cash app included in the tweet’s image.

Again, our thoughts go out to Ryan Jamaal Swain and his family.

Source: AL.com, Nation Editions, The Grio