Ryan Murphy Reveals ‘American Horror Story’ Will Show A Whole New Side To Macaulay Culkin

As we anxiously await the cameras to go up on the filming of some of our favorite shows, Ryan Murphy is leaking a little information on what we can expect on the upcoming season of American Horror Story, now heading into its tenth season. Murphy has done everything from bringing the beloved Myrtle Snow back from an overly crisp and untimely demise and morphed Lady Gaga into one of our favorite undead divas, but what he has planned for the latest season in this now decade long television odyssey might just upstage all of them.

The latest high profile name to join the American Horror Story orbit is Macaulay Culkin, and Murphy recently revealed that Culkin was lured into joining the cast of American Horror Story by Murphy directly, who offered him a “very, very great, insane part”. What closed the deal?-“I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things,” he recently told E! News . “And he paused and he goes, “This sounds like the role I was born to play.” So, he signed up right then and there.”

Murphy also let The Wrap know that his already teased theme for Season 10 may have to be altered, as the shooting change possibly may have the show now shooting in a warmer climate.“Well I don’t know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show,” Murphy revealed. “So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

The cast for American Horror Story Season 10 already has Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock joining veteran Kathy Bates and new addition, Culkin.

Season 10 of “American Horror Story” should premiere sometime in 2021.