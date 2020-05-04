Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’ Cast To Appear Tonight on ‘Stars in the House’

CAST OF RYAN MURPHY’S “HOLLYWOOD” APPEAR TONIGHT ON “STARS IN THE HOUSE”

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to Co-Host Live Stream May 4th in Support of The Actors Fund

This is quick news! Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” will come together tonight for a must-see edition of “Stars In The House,” airing live at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com.

Who will be there tonight?

David Corenswet (Jack Costello)

Darren Criss (Raymond Ainsley)

Laura Harrier (Camille Washington)

Joe Mantello (Dick Samuels)

Dylan McDermott (Ernie West)

Jeremy Pope (Archie Coleman)

Mira Sorvino (Jeanne Crandall)

Holland Taylor (Ellen Kincaid)

Samara Weaving (Claire Wood)

They’ll be sharing behind-the-scenes secrets from the show everyone has been talking about since its May 1st debut on Netflix. Did you binge watch it all this weekend? Fans can join in tonight and can have their burning questions answered by the cast in real time. Of course, yes, it is a fundraiser so donations to The Actors Fund will be taken for the chance to have a fan’s names read on air.

“Hollywood” is not the first rodeo for this type of fundraising. Current TV favorites “One Day At A Time,” “Barry,” “Young Sheldon,” and “This Is Us;” along with reunions featuring the casts of “Melrose Place,” “Frasier,” “Glee,” “Desperate Housewives,” “SCTV,” “Difficult People,” “Taxi,” and more have been brought together by Seth and James to help raise funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic

Who has popped into “STARS IN THE HOUSE” since March 16th?

Jason Alexander Sean Hayes Chita Rivera Kristin Chenoweth

Tina Fey Jeff Richmond Jeremy Jordan Randy Rainbow

Judith Light Audra McDonald Will Swenson Peyton List

Patrick Wilson Billy Porter Annette Bening

And there have been some surprise guests like:

Jon Hamm Erik McCormack John Lithgow Bernadette Peters

Patti LuPone Jessie Mueller Iain Armitage Rosie O’Donnell

Andrew Lloyd Webber!

This series has the legs, the voices, the stars to go a long way and maybe much better than some other web shows that have cropped up in the recent months.

“Stars In The House” airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.

For an example of what you will see tonight, here was the ‘City of Angels’ broadcast earlier today.

ABOUT STARS IN THE HOUSE

“Stars in the House,” which officially kicked off on March 16th, is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for The Fund’s services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News. Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.

Since the first show, “Stars in the House” has raised more than $264,500 to benefit The Actors Fund.

In addition to its regular twice-a-day streaming and ability for viewers to watch it on their own time, “Stars in the House” has teamed up with SiriusXM. SiriusXM is the exclusive audio broadcasting partner delivering the show to listeners daily on Volume (channel 106) and On Broadway (channel 72). SiriusXM subscribers can catch “Stars in the House” weekday mornings at 9:00 a.m. ET on Volume channel 106, with favorite program excerpts airing throughout the day on SiriusXM’s On Broadway channel 72. Listeners can also follow Seth on Seth Speaks and Seth’s Big Fat Broadway, two regularly scheduled programs that air on SiriusXM’s On Broadway channel and his brand-new podcast “Seth Rudetsky’s Back To School” where he interviews celebrities like Tina Fey and Allison Janney to find out hilarious and moving stories from their high school years. “Stars in the House” will air commercial-free on SiriusXM. The program is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen on demand on the SiriusXM app, and at home on a variety of connected devices. For more info to activate your streaming access or to sign up for a trial subscription, go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome.