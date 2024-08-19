Ryan Murphy’s Latest: A Delightfully Grotesque Comeback

“Something is happening around us,” fears Lois, played by Emmy-Award-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts, who stars in Ryan Murphy’s new horror series Grotesquerie on FX.

The 10-episode series unfolds in a fabulously eerie, neon-red town where satanic goats, blasphemous imagery, demonic puzzles, and running nuns take center stage. Niecy Nash-Betts stars as Detective Lois Tryon, who “grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons.” The series follows a string of crimes and murders plaguing the small community.

Desperate for help, Lois turns to Sister Megan (played by Micaela Diamond), a “nun and journalist for the Catholic Guardian with a troubled past. Despite having seen the worst of humanity, Sister Megan still believes in its capacity for good, while Lois fears that the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan piece together clues, they become entangled in a sinister web that raises more questions than answers.”

Back in February, Murphy dropped a teaser for the show where Nash-Betts’ character sounded deeply unsettled:

“I don’t know when it started. I can’t put my finger on it. But it’s different now. There’s been a shift. It’s like something’s opening up in the world — a kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today — they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You think, ‘Well hon, evil has always existed,’ and cite some statistic about how the world’s getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive, honey.”

Joining Nash and Diamond is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whose role is still under wraps. While Kelce has limited acting experience, his energy and passion on the football field have us hoping he’ll bring the same dynamism to the small screen. Recently, Kelce was announced as the host of Amazon Prime’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity.

The series also stars Courtney B. Vance as Lois’ husband Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, and Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon.

The show premieres on September 25 at 10 PM central on FX.

Sources: FX, The Hollywood Reporter