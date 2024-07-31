Ryan Phillippe Delights Instagram w/ Shirtless Photo and Pink Hibiscus

It’s Wednesday, and it’s a slow news day, but we’ve got an alert that’s sure to brighten your feed. Ryan Phillippe has blessed us with a new Instagram post, and it’s got everyone talking. The heartthrob shared a shirtless photo of himself holding a pink hibiscus flower, showing off his appreciation for the plant and, of course, his fit physique.

“My hibiscus mad lovely rn,” the actor captioned the photo, giving us a glimpse into his softer, nature-loving side. But let’s not forget, this is the same Ryan Phillippe who, 30 years ago, made history as the first gay teenager on a daytime soap opera. His role as Billy from 1992 to 1993 broke barriers and paved the way for more LGBTQ+ representation on television.

Since then, Ryan has gained widespread recognition for films such as “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and the cult classic “Cruel Intentions.” And, of course, he’s never shied away from sharing his Insta-worthy, thirst-trap pics.

Ryan’s lifestyle seems to be doing him a lot of good. His Instagram feed reflects an active and healthy routine, which is imperative in being a well-aging zaddy. So, here’s to more shirtless photos and pink hibiscus flowers in our feeds!