Ryan Phillippe Has Two Big Screen Projects Coming Up for 2022

Ryan Phillippe has made us swoon as the brooding Sebastian in Cruel Intentions and has inspired young adults everywhere as Billy Douglas on One Life To Live (the first openly gay teenager portrayed in a television series). Most recently, he had a particularly shocking turn on the series Big Sky where at the conclusion of the premiere episode of Season 1, Phillippe was shot & killed. Now, Phillippe is turning his attention back to the big screen as he headlines two brand new feature films.

Shot at some altitudes as high as 3,000 meters plus above sea level, Summit Fever is described as “the story of an English climber who, along with his friends, sets out to conquer “the Big Three” mountains – the Matterhorn, the Eiger and Mont Blanc — but they hit deadly challenges.” Currently in post-production, the show also required that the cast train as actual mountain climbers. Once back on ground, Phillippe will travel to New Mexico to film The Locksmith alongside heavy hitters Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames. Described as a “thriller”, the film “follows Miller, an expert locksmith fresh out of prison after a job gone bad. Back home, he tries to work his way back into the life of his daughter and his ex-girlfriend, Beth, who is now a police detective. Determined to make a clean start, he is forced to use the only skills he has as a gifted locksmith. But things soon get complicated after an unexpected kidnapping.”

When speaking about his landmark role on One Life To Live several years ago, the gravity of his portrayal of a young man struggling to come to terms with his sexuality is not lost on Phillippe. Phillippe said “I remember the fan mail that my mother and I would get,” he recalled. “From gay teenagers or from parents of gay teenagers who found a way in to relate to or talk to their child through this show. Entertainment media can do those things. It can make people think differently or see a different side of something.”

When he’s not performing with acting titans, Phillippe can be found spending time with family and friends near the Rehoboth Beach, DE area (known to be a legendary LGBTQ locale as well as the summer home of President Biden). Phillippe’s Instagram shows plenty of shots of him at spots like Matt’s FishCamp in Betheny, DE and the Purple Parrot, known for their potent cocktails and packed Sunday night drag shows. Raised in New Castle DE, Phillippe spends plenty of summer days at local Delaware beaches with his son Deacon and daughter Ava & Kai. Phillippe’s Instagram remains a favorite as well, as he posts plenty of solo sun-worshipping reflective shots that showcase both Phillippe himself and the stunning Delaware shores as a backdrop.

