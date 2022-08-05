Ryan Phillippe Reminisces on ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

One of Ryan Phillippe’s first major roles is playing Barry William Cox in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer.’ In fact, the 1997 horror slasher film will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in October, and the actor took a trip down memory lane during his interview with ET‘s Matt Cohen.

With a laugh, Phillippe revealed how he felt about the movie’s upcoming anniversary saying,

“It just makes me feel like a dinosaur, honestly.” He continued, “I mean, I do remember a fair amount, because it was only my second or third movie and I was so excited to do it. Nothing but good memories from that period of time… I was 19 years old when I made that movie, so it has a lot of young sort of memories related to it, but I am happy to have done it for sure.”

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is also starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. It tells the story of a group of teenagers who commit a hit-and-run, and is then threatened by a killer to reveal their secret.

Speaking of his co-stars, the 47-year-old actor said that he is still close to them, as he was able to make lifelong friendships during the early years of his acting career.

“I just recently saw Sarah Michelle, and we got together for Selma [Blair]’s birthday recently,” Phillippe shared.

In the topic of celebrating the 25th anniversary of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ and feeling nostalgic about it, it’s only fitting to look back on Phillippe’s early acting days and show that he is still swoon-worthy at 47:

Need not to say, Phillippe is aging like a fine wine, and we’re so here for it!

The actor is also starring in a 2022 mystery film entitled ‘Collide,’ which was released on August 5 in the U.S.

Source: etonline.com