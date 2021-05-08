Ryan Reynolds to Marvel – ‘make Deadpool bisexual in Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds is making his opinion on the sexuality of his foul-mouthed anti-hero superhero character Deadpool loud and clear. Reynolds wanting to remain faithful to the source material in which Deadpool identifies as pansexual, hopes that in Deadpool 3, the character is not limited to the narrow heterosexuality storyline presented in the first two movies. In an interview with Variety, Reynolds says

“What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else,” Reynolds says. “I think that could be played up more. He’s an outsider in every way, shape, and form.”

The character, named Wade Wilson is also “affectionately” known as the Merc with the Mouth has had many relationships with many different people (hmmm sounds like all my friends lol) and is attracted to people of different genders.

Two writers of the original comic book have publicly acknowledged the fluid sexuality of the main character. Gerry Duggan tweeted in 2013 that Deadpool is attracted to “anything with a pulse.” Doubling down on that Gail Simone said in 2015 that she “always thought of Deadpool as pansexual.” Simone wrote the character for 12 years on and off while Duggan wrote the character for three years starting in 2013.

Could the fact that “Deadpool 3” is being made under the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have something to do with Reynolds openly discussing his want for the future of the character. Deadpool 2 already laid the groundwork for more LGBTQ representation by introducing the first on-screen same-sex relationship between two femme heroes, Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio.

Reynolds wants the character to more reflect the world we live in and to better represent the fans for who Deadpool is so beloved adding,

I certainly think that this universe…needs to represent and reflect the real world in very real ways, so yeah. The great thing about Deadpool is that we’re allowed to do things that other superhero movies don’t necessarily do, and that is probably one of them.”

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of Reynold’s plea to MCU. Here’s hoping we see Deadpool hitting on men and women in the same night in the same bar! Shooting on “Deadpool 3” is set to begin sometime in 2022.

Sources: Towleroad, Syfy, Pride, Variety