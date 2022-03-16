Ryan Reynolds Will Bash Hugh Jackman Even In Front Of Kids

Kid reporters Lyla and Luna asked Ryan Reynolds why he’s so mean to Hugh Jackman, and the reasons he gave were hilarious.

Reynolds and Jackman have an ongoing track record of jovially ridiculing each other and their projects, much to the delight of their fan bases. Their light -hearted, all-for-good-fun feud began in 2009, while filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Jackman played the iconic Wolverine while Reynolds played a less developed, yet more comic-accurate version of Deadpool.

Reynolds was promoting his new movie, The Adam Project, in an interview on Yahoo Entertainment (via Comic Book) when he was asked by the kids at the 1:17 mark in the video below, “Why are you so mean to ‘The Greatest Showman?”

To which he replied with a laugh, “Hah! OK, Luna. These are the kinds of questions I like.”

He added:

“I know for a fact he’s the one who named that movie … ‘The Greatest Showman.’ Why not just call the movie Super Awesome Hugh Jackman? … I think it’s pathetic and disgusting that he called the movie that. And I think it’s pathetic and disgusting that he insists people call him ‘The Greatest Showman’ everywhere he goes, including you, just young, impressionable kids. Goodness gracious. He is The Greatest Showman, one might say. They didn’t go with my title, which I liked way better, which was Mediocre Showman or Meh Showman. No, they went with greatest. Preposterous.”

Reynolds has been asked, and on many occasions, in fact, what inspires the casual exchange of playful insults. At one point, he said something about Jackman’s genuine kindness just gets under his skin and makes him want to lash out.

While the joke is often perpetuated by Reynolds, Jackman certainly fires back on occasion.

It seems the two’s entire relationship is based on disliking each other, but we all know the opposite is true. This has been evident during breaks in the bickering, such as when Jackman showed Reynolds support when the latter opened up about having anxiety. It’s obvious that the two are just really good friends who happen to share each other’s sense of humor.

Source: Comic Book