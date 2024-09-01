Sabrina Carpenter Gets Backlash for Cringy Song Lyrics

I’m hoping this is just a poor choice of words.

Sabrina Carpenter, age 25, has worked in the entertainment industry as far back as 2014. She’s a former Disney star, as seen in Girl Meets World, and recently her songs have gone absolutely viral. I’m talking about ‘Expresso’ and ‘Please Please.’

Unfortunately, with this level of fame, your life is under a microscope and this Pennsylvania native is currently under fire for some lyrics in her bonus track ‘Busy Woman.’ But is Ms. Carpenter truly writing songs with malicious intent? I don’t think so…

From the ‘Short & Sweet’ album, the track ‘Busy Woman’ has rubbed fans and some members of the LGBT community the wrong way. The cringy lyrics in question are: “If you don’t want me, I’ll deem you gay.”

It’s basically saying that Ms. Carpenter is so attractive that you must be gay if you don’t find her the best thing since sliced bread. Now, let me just say… there’s a difference between being a diva and being sassy, and saying something that may hurt people’s feelings. Really, the song lyrics are a sad reminder of why generations of gay men were afraid to go in the locker room.

I think this whole thing is just a big mistake, though. I’m still jamming to 90s and 00s music and don’t really keep up with the new pop girls. However, a simple search of Sabrina Carpenter with “+ gay” or “+ lgbt” after her name shows that she’s stood up for gay rights, publicly on numerous occasions.

While I patiently wait for an explanation from the songstress, I’m going back to Spotify to listen to Britney Spears’ ‘Work Bitch’ for the 1,000,000th time. This music video is absolutely killer, though…

Source: Edge Media