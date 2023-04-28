Salma Hayek Celebrates Channing Tatum’s Birthday with a Shirtless Pic

Channing Tatum celebrated his 43rd birthday on April 26, and his ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ co-star Salma Hayek greeted him on his very special day by posting a very special pic. 😉

The photo just happens to be of the two of them: Hayek being fully clothed, however, the same could not be said for the ‘Magic Mike’ actor himself. That’s because Tatum is wearing nothing but a black underwear in the photo, and we’re totally not complaining about it…

Advertisement

The 56-year-old Mexican-American actress captioned her post, writing:

“Those of us who didn’t work out daily, kept their clothes on,” then greeted him a happy birthday in Spanish: “Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum #magicmike”

Meanwhile on the comments section, Hayek’s ‘Eternals’ co-star Kumail Nanjiani jokingly wrote:

“He’s holding his breath so hard he’s gonna pass out and hit his head.”

Advertisement

Moreover, the actress played the role of Tatum’s love interest in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance.’ In a previous interview with People, Hayek gushed about the actor’s dancing abilities, expressing:

“If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven’t seen anything. His dance skills—he just got better.”

The two stars shared a steamy lap dance in the 2023 film, which brought much excitement to the viewers before it was released on February 10. Speaking of steamy, here’s Hayek’s birthday photo of Tatum looking V sexy:

Source: people.com