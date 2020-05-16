Sam Asghari Leaves Little To The Imagination In The Pool — Pics

We have a lot to be thankful for when it comes to the one and only Britney Spears. She’s given us two decades worth of amazing songs, fabulous concerts, pop culture moments and so much more.

One other thing that the “Toxic” singer has been providing her millions of fans with lately is an array of photos and clips featuring her smoking hot boyfriend Sam Asghari. The couple first met on the set of her 2016 music video “Slumber Party” with Tinache and it has been nothing but romance between them ever since.

Oh, and its also given us an opportunity to look at his unbelievably hot body in pretty much next to nothing over the past couple of years. So to whet your weekend appetite, here’s a pic of the 26-year-old luxuriating in her pool in just a pair of super short trunks.

Woof. Yum. Delicious. All of that. Happy Saturday!