Sam Asghari Opens Up About Life After Marriage with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari reportedly wants to become an action hero, but there is one topic that is always linked to his name no matter what, and that is his relationship with ex-wife Britney Spears.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 30-year-old Iranian-American model and actor opened up about being a bachelor again, stating:

“When something ends, of course, there’s going to be a moment where you are sad or upset, but just be happy that it ever even happened. Celebrate the past. That’s how I look at it.”

Somewhere along the interview, Asghari also recalled about coming to the US.

“Coming to the U.S. was the greatest thing that ever happened to me. My [American-born] uncle told me that if you come into this country, even if you’re a citizen, you’re a guest. So, when I came into this country, everything was a blessing; I never wanted to do anything to hurt somebody, to take advantage of somebody, or to do something that’s going to jeopardize my future,” he shared.

Moreover, Asghari is competing in the third season of ‘The Traitors’, which is “Peacock’s murder-mystery reality show based on the party game Mafia,” as per the outlet. ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 is set to air in early 2025.

Source: hollywoodreporter.com