Sam Champion and Husband Rubem Vacation Responsibly, In Style

Credit: Sam Champion’s Instagram

When you’ve won an Emmy Award for your work as a Weather Anchor, some might say it’s easier for you to weather the storm. And seemingly so, legendary Good Morning America weather man Sam Champion, has seemed to do just that.

The award winning anchor, who is still sporting speedos and a healthy physique at 59 years of age – recently documented his vacation to Miami with his artist husband, Ruben Robierb. After assuring his social media followers that the two were fully vaccinated, Sam along with his husband were seen frolicking on the beaches of Miami.

Throughout the (still ongoing) global pandemic, Champion and Ruben have spent most of their time in their luxe New York City apartment – which has an immaculate rooftop garden. I mean, I guess I wouldn’t mind passing the time during a pandemic at their humble abode.

Champion took to his Instagram to share a post of he and Rubem enjoying the beach – and apparently still social distancing as there were no others in sight.

“Beach time..and a normal sleep schedule [emoji]. We have been waiting for 2 weeks after the 2nd vaccine to get away. Still wearing masks near people and dining outside..but this feels like a ‘great escape’ #BeSafe”

The power couple were seen dining in Coral Gables, at the ocean front restaurant Redfish (by chef Adrianne Calvo).

Champion began his illustrious career in his native Kentucky before moving to New York for an opportunity to become the weather forecaster for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News in 1988. He joined Good Morning America in 2004 at an annual salary of $1.5 million per year.

After meeting in Miami and dating for several years, Champion wed his partner – Brazilian artist Rubem Robierb (who is 16 years his Junior) on December 21, 2012 in New York City. The two had their official wedding reception however on December 31st in Miami in front of 100 guests.

Champion has said that he was happy to go through the pandemic with his husband. It’s obvious that these two are vacationing in style – but more importantly, it’s refreshing to know that Champion and Robierb are vaccinated and vacationing responsibly.

Where is the first place you plan on visiting once you are vaccinated and comfortable to travel?