Sam Smith Passionately Kisses Sexy Furniture Designer In London

Has super cute Sam Smith found a new love interest during quarantine?

It sure looks that way as the Grammy winner was spotted acting all romantic and stuff with someone very hot earlier this week.

The “Stay With Me” singer locked lips with sexy furniture designer Francois Rocci in North London where the two of them could not keep their hands off one another (see pics HERE).

They were seen holding each other tightly during their sweet day out where they went in for a kiss in the middle of the street while also getting quite intimate with one another while out to lunch.

Both have remained quiet about whatever is going on between them on social media. Most of Francois’ photos on his Instagram revolve around his work although there are a couple of cute snaps of him splashed in there every so often.

Sam, meanwhile, focused their energy on something professional amid all the romance speculation. They promoted Disclosure‘s newest song “Watch Your Step” with Kelis on Friday, August 26. The 28-year-old famously worked with them on the smash hit “Latch” way back in 2013.

Looks like this is a stay tuned kind of situation that we can’t wait to hear and see more about!