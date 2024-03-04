Sam Smith Makes a Surprise Appearance at the Vivienne Westwood Show

Sam Smith made a surprise appearance at the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2024 Show during the Paris Fashion Week.

The 31-year-old English singer-songwriter showed up as a model wearing the designer outfits, and they slayed the runway with confidence. The first outfit shows them in a variety of colors and patterns, including a red plaid outer wear, a green long sleeve v-neck top, and a short green, blue and red plaid kilt.

The fit shows off Smith’s thighs, while their legs are kept warm by a pair of red and black plaid knee-high socks, as well as a different pattern of green plaid platform boots. Not to mention, they are wearing a black mesh head piece with a plaid pattern the same as the kilt, and they walked the runway with a wooden staff in their hand.

Meanwhile, the second look that the “Unholy” singer modeled was an all black ensemble with a hat the covers his eyes. Vivienne Westwood’s official Instagram account posted photos of them and other models on the runway, and on the caption the designer brand wrote:

“The Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Autumn-Winter 2024/25 collection.⁠”

Prior to that, a pic with all the models gathered, including Smith, was also shared.

“A tradition is kept alive only by something being added to it.’ – Henry James,” the caption reads.

Moreover, Pop Crave posted a video of Smith walking the runway at Vivienne Westwood’s Paris Fashion Week Show, and it has gained a whopping 29.8 million views as of this writing. You can watch the video here:

Sam Smith walks the runway at the Vivienne Westwood Fall 2024 show. pic.twitter.com/8M2l1rkG40 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 2, 2024

