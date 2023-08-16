Sam Smith Opens Up About Emotional Performance in a Heartfelt Post

Sam Smith was overcome with emotions and eventually teared up onstage during their Gloria tour date in Montreal, Canada.

In the video that they posted on Instagram, the 31-year-old non-binary English singer-songwriter said that they were “trying hard not to cry” while performing at the Bell Centre. However, they couldn’t hold the happy tears in, as they have “never felt so much love or heard an applause like that for myself ever.”

Along with the video that they shared, Smith also penned a heartwarming message for their fans on the caption.

“Dear Montréal, when I was in my early teens, a dvd of Rihannas girl gone bad tour came out and the show was at the bell centre. I watched it religiously. I was totally obsessed. Deep down it was my life’s mission to get to that room and to sing on that stage,” the “Unholy” singer shared.

They continued,

“My first time doing a show on that stage was at 21 years old with the In the lonely hour tour and it was my favorite show of the entire tour. You’ve just done it again.”

Smith further expressed how they felt while performing on the Bell Centre stage once again.

“Last night made me feel a type of way I don’t think I’ve ever felt on stage. I’ve never felt so much love or heard an applause like that for myself ever. It makes every hard and challenging moment so worth it. The love for music and art in Montréal is astounding,” they wrote.

Moreover, the “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” singer concluded their message by expressing their love and gratitude for their supporters, expressing:

“I’m deeply deeply grateful to you all. You made that confused 14 year old queer kid watching @badgalriri from a TV in a tiny village in Englands dreams come true last night. I love you irrevocably x”

You can watch Smith’s emotional moment with Montréal fans here:

Source: thepinknews.com