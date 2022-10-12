Sam Smith Talks All About Their 6 Feet Marble Penis Statue

Sam Smith recently made an appearance in Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ and they talked about Ed Sheeran’s gift, which they initially though was a “joke.”

“It’s actually wild. I thought it was a joke,” the 30-year-old singer-songwriter admitted.

They continued by describing how big the penis statue actually is sharing,

“It’s a 6’2” marble penis. It’s two tons. I have to get it craned into my house.”

Clarkson then asked what Smith is going to do with Sheeran’s gift, and the singer revealed their plan, which prompted laughter from the host and audience.

“I want to turn it into a fountain, which I think will be hard to do,” they stated.

Smith explained that they’re “not the first” person to receive such a gift, as Sheeran has a history of giving “people concrete penises.” In August 2021, Elton John also received a “giant marble penis” for his birthday from the “Perfect” singer.

And in September 2021, Sheeran told Radio 2 that he was having a “life-size” penis statue made for Smith after the “Unholy” singer “saw one of them in [Sheeran’s] pub at home,” and said that they would “love one of them.”

Moreover, Smith was a guest performer for Sheeran’s Wembley show in June, and the two of them performed a soulful duet of the hit song “Stay with Me.”

