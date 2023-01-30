Sam Smith’s Daring New Music Video Sparks a Debate on Twitter

Sam Smith recently released their latest “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” music video, and it sparked a debate on Twitter, as there were some raunchy scenes.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter has been receiving body shaming comments for showing their confidence and body positivity through Instagram posts, and the negative comments against them seem to sadly took a turn for the worse after the release of their latest music video.

Conservatives and even queer people are among those who have expressed their disapproval towards Smith and the “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” MV, and here are some of their Tweets:

Children got sent this video if they were subscribed to Sam Smith’s YouTube. Vile and evil. @samsmith is a groomer! pic.twitter.com/FAMPQVZbhn — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 29, 2023

YouTube does not have any age restrictions on Sam Smiths degrading sexualised new music video. 5 year olds can search this up and watch it with no content restrictions! Sam Smith, this is not art. This is not trendy. This is not empowering. This is monstrous! #SamSmith pic.twitter.com/NoDec6rtEE — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 28, 2023

Sam Smith brings music culture to a new low and yet he is hailed for doing so. pic.twitter.com/iq8hwwf771 — David Vance (@DVATW) January 29, 2023

Sam Smith is a perfect example of what degenerate Hollywood culture does to people. It makes celebrities vulgar, hyper-sexualised and obsessed with wearing their sexuality like a costume and shoving it in everyone’s face. And to make matters worse, kids look up to this man! pic.twitter.com/0xpUryCl3a — Dominique Samuels (@Dominiquetaegon) January 28, 2023

Sam Smith is an obese adult male who chooses to productize his image in a sexual and controversial manner for public consumption. Any and all criticism is fair game. https://t.co/Si6FJdIZSR — Storm (@stormrobinson) January 29, 2023

sam smith looked disgusting – nipples protruding – in his white corset at the piss orgy. Very very disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/UVBGLBVW3K — pagliacci the hater 🌞 (@Slatzism) January 28, 2023

Meanwhile, people are defending the “Unholy” singer, who’s expressing their true self…

The way yall treat Sam Smith ever since he started being more feminine is very weird and nasty. Y'all are ugly. — Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) January 28, 2023

(This user corrected Smith’s pronouns to they/them in a following tweet.)

All this Sam Smith ridicule just proves that heterosexual, cis people don’t want queer people being visibly queer in public: “I’m fine with you being gay, just don’t show it”.

And you know what? F*ck that. — Thomas Willett (@ThomasWillett9) January 29, 2023

the constant hate sam smith is getting just because they’re finally being themselves and feeling comfortable in their body makes me so sad, i don’t care if you don’t like their music, just stop being fatphobic and transphobic pic.twitter.com/eX8g4uTfsA — lana 34 (@sckrpnchvinyl) January 28, 2023

If you’re queer and you’re shaming Sam Smith, you’re exactly what is wrong with the lgbtq community. You want to fight for inclusion and equality but can’t even be accepting of your fellow queers? #lgbtq pic.twitter.com/WtFZV9HhxW — ryan (official) 💎 (@ryanrosenkilde) January 30, 2023

Let’s be honest with ourselves guys – you don’t hate that Sam Smith isn’t “safe for kids”, you hate that they are comfortable in their own body because that body is not to your standards. — Brittany (@brittanyboydx) January 29, 2023

I’m sorry but all these comments about how ‘disgusting’ Sam Smith looks makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Please tell me this…if Harry Styles wore the same thing would you react the same way? pic.twitter.com/WQuM1UcQdW — joshua.sfm (@SfmJoshua) January 30, 2023

For the record. If you had no issues with Madonna all these years, or if you spent countless hours locked in your bathroom fapping it to W.A.P. Shut the fuck up and leave Sam Smith alone. Everyone deserves the right to live their life to the fullest. pic.twitter.com/RkAtL4dfja — The Glorious Bearded Lady Of The Woods 🍥 (@GloriousBearded) January 29, 2023

Despite the negativity that Smith has been receiving, he still has people who defend him, as well as supporters who appreciate his true self and his music. <3

Sam Smith’s I’m Not Here To Make Friends music video was a serve and I’m liking the whole Gloria album tbh.✨pic.twitter.com/7SnB7D3O1C — Rod (@bignerdyrod) January 28, 2023

sam smith serving it to you🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eeJwKneRVQ — jesús (@jfigueroac) January 27, 2023

Here are also a couple of positive comments from YouTube users:

“Sam’s confidence is so infectious in this video! That black dress is everything.”

“I love this song, it fits like a glove and I don’t stop listening to it, without a doubt, a new era for Sam is yet to be written.”

“Sam is just amazing. They are slaying constantly. I love that people are triggered someone who isn’t the ‘perfect’ body shape can love themselves and strut their stuff.”

“Omg that black corset outfit while theyre walking down the stairs? A slay.”

“I don’t know how you do it. Ever more brilliant and beautiful!”

Tbh, Sam Smith doesn’t deserve the body shaming comments and harsh words…

Thoughts on the singer and their music video? Also, their latest album, “Gloria,” is now available on music platforms:

Here’s Smith’s raunchy “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” music video. 😉

Source: buzzfeed.com