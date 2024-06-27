San Antonio Celebrates and Welcomes All

For a city brimming with welcoming locals and unforgettable experiences, San Antonio, Texas, is a perfect travel destination. Known for its rich history and vibrant culture, the Alamo City not only transforms into a beacon of love and acceptance every June in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, but it is lively year-round with queer-owned businesses, events, and attractions. The San Antonio LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in helping anyone looking to embrace the spirit of Pride.

Advertisement

This year, San Antonio kicked off Pride Month with its third annual Bud Light Pride River Parade, which was created by Visit San Antonio to promote the city’s inclusion, encouragement, and support of the queer community to live openly with equal rights. Attendees were invited to La Villita’s Anerson River Theater for an evening of live on-stage entertainment and welcomed to enjoy the shops, food, and informational vendors located in the La Villita Historic Arts Village. Taking advantage of the cooler temperatures, the Pride River Walk Parade began at 9:00 p.m. and featured over 17 colorful river barges, with RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Jorgeous serving as the grand marshal.

On Saturday, June 29, San Antonio will host its annual Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival, the city’s official Pride celebration, in Crockett Park from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. This year’s main stage headliners include Liz Garcia, Cuban Diva, and Trinere. Then at 9:00 p.m., the official Pride Parade will run the length of the Main St. Strip. Did you know that San Antonio is home to the country’s largest LGBTQ+ night parade? I surely didn’t!

Advertisement

More information on Pride festivities can be found HERE.

Beyond Pride, and with the help of Visit San Antonio, we had the opportunity to explore the city and discover why San Antonio is a top travel destination in Texas.

Where to Stay

Advertisement

Hotel Contessa

A hidden gem on the San Antonio Riverwalk, Hotel Contessa is an intimate, all-suite retreat that will delight guests with stylish and lavish rooms that take their design cues from the city’s history and culture. Complete with a rooftop pool and fitness center that offers breathtaking views of the city’s skyline, this is the perfect hotel to unwind. And let’s not forget the hotel’s official restaurant: Amber Texas Kitchen + Cocktails. From breakfast tacos to Texas brisket, Ambler offers an all-new dining experience that gives a culinary ode to the Lone Star State – part sweet, part sassy, part old-school. Every dish is reimagined in wonderfully unexpected ways.

Where to Eat

La Villita Cafe

Advertisement

Situated off the River Walk, La Villita Cafe is a charming an authentic eatery nestled in the historic village of La Villita, a vibrant community known for its unique architecture, fabulous eateries, and talented artisans. Since 2000, the café has offered guests a variety of delicious dishes made with fresh ingredients, complemented by fabulous desserts, refreshing beverages, local craft beer, and a full coffee bar. La Villita Cafe is more than just a place to grab a bite to eat. It is committed to providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere where all are invited to gather, relax, and enjoy the flavors of San Antonio.

Boudro’s

One of the most treasured and popular attractions on the River Walk since 1986, Boudro’s combines the traditions and history of South Texas with finesse. Only at Boudro’s can you settle into a cozy table, enjoy a prickly pear margarita, and delight in a tableside guacamole presentation. Executive chef Danny Ibarra’s menu boasts big and bold flavors, enhancing the dining experience. From romantic dinners, to power meetings, to family milestones, Boudro’s offers the ideal setting for your next gathering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

La Panaderia

Looking to start your day off right? Look no further than La Panaderia. Brothers José and David Cáceres opened the bakery-cafe in 2014 to share their Mexican heritage and love for baking, which began when they were young boys selling loaves of their mother’s fresh baked bread in Mexico City. José and David eventually took over their mother’s business and started baking on a large scale. After finding financial success, they decided to bring their passion for bread cultura to Texas. From artisan breads and dishes inspired by Mexico’s Golden Era to delectable sweet treats, La Panaderia has quickly become a fan-favorite staple.

Advertisement

Burgerteca

A dining experience built around the hamburger, Burgerteca transforms this piece of Americana and showcases Mexico’s interior flavors through creative dishes and a colorful, fun environment. Owned by Chef Johnny Hernandez, a celebrated chef and entrepreneur, he is one of the country’s premier Mexican cuisine chefs. Not only does Burgerteca’s dishes feature indigenous ingredients and distinct styles, but they bring Mexico’s wonderful array of flavors, fruits, and fun through savory and sweet offerings.

Ocho

Advertisement

Situated in a glass observatory overlooking the River Walk, Ocho is a favorite among locals and visitors. Thank to the help of Executive Chef Jesse Kuykendall, the restaurant has a menu rooted in the hotel’s pan-Latin cultural influences from Mexico, Cuba, and Texas. Simply known as Chef Kirk, they have been Ocho’s executive chef since 2019, bringing influence from their upbringing, travels, and culinary studies to each and every dish. Chef Kirk was also the first San Antonio-based chef to win a national cooking series, besting the competition on an episode of Food Network’s Chopped. They competed in season 47, episode 13, which was themed around peanut butter and jelly. Their winning mystery dishes included hot dog quesadillas, 30-minute mole, and peanut butter churros.

Botika

Nestled within the ambiance of San Antonio’s historic Pearl Brewery district, Botika stands as a testament to culinary excellence under the visionary leadership of Chef Geronimo Lopez. With a culinary journey that spans the globe, Chef Lopez infuses his creations with a depth of flavor and creativity that captivates diners. Hailing from Caracas, Venezuela, Chef Lopez brings over 20 years of culinary expertise to Botika, and his culinary vision unfolds with every dish, seamlessly blending the bold flavors of Peru, Japan, and Asia into a harmonious symphony for the senses. From the vibrant ceviches to the intricately crafted sushi rolls, each creation is a testament to Chef Lopez’s mastery of his craft.

San Antonio Attractions

Advertisement

The Alamo

If you’re like me, when traveling to a new city, you want to see its most famous landmark. In San Antonio, that would obviously be the Alamo. Known for the famous battle cry, “Remember the Alamo,” this site offers a story bigger than Texas. Centrally located on Alamo Plaza in downtown San Antonio and originally known as Misión San Antonio de Valero, the Alamo and San Antonio Missions National Historical Park are designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site – the first and only one in Texas. With interactive tours, exhibits, and a Living History encampment, visitors can experience and learn about frontier life in early Texas, making for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Alamo is currently undergoing exciting transformations to preserve the historic site, so be sure to check for updates on the latest improvements and enhancements.

La Villita

Located on the southern bank of the River Walk, La Villita (“little village”) occupies an artsy square block of downtown San Antonio. This historic village is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and features a range of architectural styles, from adobe structures to early Victorian and Texas vernacular limestone buildings. Commemorative markers throughout the village provide historical insights about each building, and as you stroll through the cobblestoned streets, embrace the evolution of this special place. Today, La Villita is a treasured Artisan and Entrepreneur district, home to over 25 shops and galleries showcasing local handmade goods, and it hosts more than 200 events a year.

Advertisement

Tower of the Americas

Right in the middle of downtown San Antonio, this landmark is hard to miss. Designed by architect O’Neil Ford and built as the theme structure for the 1968 World’s Fair, the Tower of the Americas was the tallest observation tower in the United States until 1996, when the Stratosphere in Las Vegas was completed. Guests can ride to the top and enjoy breathtaking panoramic views from the observation deck, as well as dine at the revolving Chart House restaurant, which offers outstanding cuisine.

GO RIO River Cruises

Embark on a 35-minute narrated cruise aboard brand-new, colorful, and serene electric barges for an enchanting journey. Discover the city’s diverse architecture and points of interest, including “Selena’s Bridge,” where Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla Pérez’s husband proposed to her in the movie; the Hyatt Regency Hotel, designed to avoid casting a shadow on the Alamo during sunset; and the Briscoe Western Art Museum. San Antonio’s cultural blend of German, Mexican, French, Irish, and American Indian heritages creates a truly distinctive atmosphere. Whether you choose a narrated tour, specialty river cruise, chartered excursion, or a ride on the GO RIO river shuttle from Downtown to the Museum Reach, your journey promises to be memorable. Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by GO RIO Cruises (@goriocruises)

Sisters Grimm Bus Ghost Tour

Advertisement

Are you ready for an evening of spine-chilling ghost stories? Step aboard the first and original ghost bus tour and immerse yourself in a world of ghostly happenings and terrifying histories. Beginning at the Menger Hotel, renowned as the most haunted hotel in Texas, the tour continues to one of the city’s oldest cemeteries and other locations steeped in tales of murder, bloodshed, and anguish. The Sisters Grimm Bus Ghost Tour offers a thrilling glimpse into the spooky side of San Antonio.

Hopscoth

Advertisement

Hopscotch is a uniquely curated art gallery, which features 14 distinctive immersive and interactive installations from over 40 local, national, and international artists. Exhibitions will rotate over time, but their aim is to elicit a sense of joy and wonder in the spaces they curate, where guests may participate in a playful manner and explore beyond their day-to-day reality. Hopscotch also boasts a full bar and lounge area, gift shop, food truck, and patio that often has live music. This space is perfect for groups looking to experience culture, art, creativity, food, and beverage all in the heart of downtown.

San Antonio / The Saga

Advertisement

Lights, color, action! Take a visual journey through the history of San Antonio, from historical discovery and early settlement to current development, with a world-class video art installation projected on the façade of the San Fernando Cathedral, the oldest operating sanctuary in North America. Created by world-renowned French artist Xavier de Richemont, San Antonio | The Saga is free and runs each Tuesday-Sunday through 2024.

LGBTQ+ NightLife

Lastly, we couldn’t wrap up this piece without highlighting some of San Antonio’s favorite LGBTQ+ bars, clubs, and entertainment venues that cater to every taste. Whether they are well established or recently new and thriving, here are a few that are worth checking out.

Pegasus

Advertisement

Flying strong since 1994, Pegasus is one of the friendliest queer hotspots in San Antonio, making it the oldest, undefeated bar still standing on the Strip and located in Beautiful Tobin Hill, adjacent to Crockett Park. Pegasus offers top quality theme bars, a camp atmosphere with friendly staff, great music, top quality brand spirits, and fun for all over 21 years of age.

Sparky’s Pub

Advertisement

Since 2010, Sparky’s Pub is a well-lit, Old English-style pub where guests can enjoy a cold draft beer, fun cocktails, and tasty bar bites in a friendly, relaxing atmosphere. With an eclectic menu, Sparky’s may very well become your favorite neighborhood spot.

The Bonham Exchange

Discover nightlife the way it was meant to be experienced! Voted San Antonio’s “Best Dance Club,” the Bonham Exchange has three levels and a massive patio with multiple DJs playing various music genres like House, Dance, EDM, Top 40, Latin, and Hip Hop. Heart pounding sound systems and immersive lights shows will overtake your senses the minute you step inside, and over 10 bar stations house some of the very best bartenders in San Antonio. Their amazing drink specials keep loyal guests coming back for more.

Advertisement

Drag Brunch at Paramour

Paramour at the Phipps is San Antonio’s most playful rooftop bar, and it is the spot for a fabulous drag brunch that will surely cure any hangover. Experience a vivacious explosion of color, music, and undeniable charisma from local drag legend Lyn-z Andrews, and be prepared to be swept away into a realm where brunch becomes an electrifying spectacle that transcends the ordinary and celebrates individuality in the most fabulous way. A show full entertainment and variety, you’ll never know what to expect.

Advertisement

So, have we peaked your interest? While traveling to San Antonio during Pride season is an unforgettable experience, the Alamo City’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident throughout its thriving neighborhoods, cultural institutions, and overall beauty. San Antonio celebrates love every day of the year, making this southern Texas city an exceptional destination for all travelers.