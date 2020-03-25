San Diego Cutie Nelson Castillo is Our Hottie of the Week!

Furry and adorable with a sweet disposition? Sign us up! San Diego based Nelson Castillo is our latest Hottie of the Week as he encompasses many different facets of what makes someone beautiful.

Nelson, a popular go go dancer and nightlife empresario, is the kind of guy you want to be around. He’s funny, charismatic, easy on the eyes and is someone who will truly lift your spirits up. Nelson is that person you want to FaceTime during self-isolation as he’ll make you forget you are (physically) alone due to his wonderful spirit and energy that is nothing short of amazing to witness.

He’s also hilarious with a great sense of humor and so much more. This is coming off like what you see in a dating ad, but everything about Nelson said above is true and then some. Get to know about him more in the interview below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My eyes.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My chest and butt.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

I’m such an extrovert so I look for that opposite energy. Someone that is quietly confident with a great sense of style. A man who is smart and can talk about current events and pop culture while not making Facebook posts like, “I don’t know who or what a Post Malone is.” This kind of guy lives in the now, has amazing manners and knows how to say please, thank you, or excuse me in a crowded bar. In total a confident, fashion forward, funny, charismatic, polite man.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an out and proud gay man?

I came out when I was 16. I’m 37 now. One thing I’m for sure proud of was when I was in high school and a group of friends and I took Prop 8 signs (that was a proposition against gay marriage way back in California) and turned them inside out and wrote “No” on 8 and respectfully put the altered signs back on people’s lawns. I know it’s not cool to deface someone’s property but I felt liberated and I felt that what I was doing in my heart was right, to fight for my community and our equal rights.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Personally I’d like to have financial stability and be better at saving… I don’t always have to buy the shoes! Professionally I’d love to start my own club night, something with bears maybe. It would be great to be my own boss.

I’d also love to write a book. Chelsea Handler (who I love) wrote her first book about a collection of her one-night stands. I thought I could do that! Hopefully there’s an audience for it.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I have found love with my can’t act right all stars (y’all know who you be). I have adopted the philosophy that Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in Sex and the City did when she proposed to the girls, “How about we be each other’s soul mates, and then men can just be these great guys that come along.”

I have had story book romances that were life changing but the one constant has always been my friends. No matter what I know they will always be there for me, and they manage to make me laugh every day, and that is priceless to me.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time?

Overboard with Goldie Hawn. That last scene where she’s on the boat in her sequins gown with the macaroni necklace. Gets me every time. It’s so my mom, I love it.

Biggest celebrity crush at the moment?

Female crush is Doja Cat. She is so my jam and is just so beautiful. Male crush is a tie. LeBron James is one. His philanthropy is just astounding and it blows my mind as to how much he gives back. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is the other. That beard and his sense of style, ugh! I want all his clothes, on the floor next to my bed! SUCIA!!!

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Sunkist Orange Soda.

You’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

I’d bring with me Everyday by Dave Matthews Band.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

It’s so surreal to me to be featured. I think back to when I was 16 and I’d go to Tower Records and buy Instinct and XY Magazine, they were my survival guides. But looking in the magazines and seeing all these beautiful men just living their lives, I never thought at that time my life would get there. And it’s come full circle, it’s truly humbling. Thank you.

You can learn more about Nelson by following him on Instagram here.