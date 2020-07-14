San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Brings Their Performances and More to the Internet During Pandemic

The men of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) are not letting a pandemic stop them from singing. While live performances of the SFGMC are not a possibility right now, members of the 41-year-old organization are finding a way to perform together virtually while maintaining physical social distancing.

In April, the SFGMC launched an online platform called SFGMC TV featuring performances, interviews, and behind-the-scenes media from the organization. The platform is divided into four channels: Behind the Curtain which features interviews from notable icons and performers, In Concert which spotlights performances from the SFGMC, Out in the Community promotes the organization’s interactions with the Bay Area through educational initiatives, and Inside the Chorus focuses on a behind-the-scenes look at the SFGMC and its members.

In a statement on the organization’s website, Dr. Timothy Seeling, artistic director for the SFGMC, explained:

“SFGMC thrives on connection, both within the Chorus during our rehearsal process and with our broader community through performance. We are thrilled to provide a platform to connect us all digitally for the time being and beyond. We just couldn’t go another moment without putting our music and activism out there for people to enjoy!”

One of the first videos put up for SFGMC TV was a performance by the SFGMC Virtual Chorus of a song called ‘Truly Brave,’ a mashup of ‘True Colors’ by Cyndi Lauper and ‘Brave’ by Sara Bareilles. The performance was dedicated to the medical professionals on the front line fighting the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

On Thursday, July 9, SFGMC posted a virtual performance by the Lollipop Guild of ‘Seasons of Love’ from the Broadway musical Rent.

New content is added to SFGMC TV every week and can be found on the SFGMC website or on the official YouTube channel.

