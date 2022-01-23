Sand, Selfies, And The Smell Of Rugby

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week starting with Shomari Francis who can selfie with the best of them. p.s. is ‘dirty mirror’ a euphemism?

Aside from the obvious, Matthew Camp’s posts are always worth perusing for the hashtags:

Free-style skier Gus Kenworthy shared a practice run before his last appearance at the X Games later today.

Colton Haynes was a vision in lime green:

So, who’s a fan of rugby?

Andre Chandler got back in the groove:

Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo had an anniversary:

Quincy embraced that “HUMAN” feeling: 

Does anyone else hate sand in their shoes?

How better to ‘contemplate’ than with a pair of rose-colored sunglasses?

Bruno Baba walked it out:

Alan Ritchson, who’s played a few super heroes in his time, gave a Ted talk on bulking:

And speaking of super heroes, John Wesley Shipp (TV’s original “Flash” and “Dawson’s Creek” DILF) had a birthday this weekend:

 

