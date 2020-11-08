‘Saturday Night Live’ Hilariously Mocks Trump’s Concession Speech: Watch

The folks at Saturday Night Live clearly were working in overhaul hours before the latest episode began thanks to breaking and very happy news about Joe Biden becoming the president-elect earlier that morning.

They were able to turn the cold open into something absolutely spectacular as Jim Carrey (Biden), Alec Baldwin (Donald Trump) and Maya Rudolph (Kamala Harris) all hilariously reprised their roles that reflected on the historic day for millions of people across the globe.

It was a history repeating itself kind of ordeal during the sketch as Baldwin performed a downtrodden version of The Village People‘s “Macho Man” as part of his concession speech. Kate McKinnon, who played Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 election, did something similar but in a much more emotional and meaningful way when she suited up as the former first lady after her defeat and sang Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah”.

The cold open began with Beck Bennett playing CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. He announced that Biden has won the presidency and did so in a fashion that pokes fun at people mocking the network for their seemingly blue leaning ways. “I know I’m supposed to be a neutral news anchor, but God damn it, that feels good!” he said.

Carrey then emerged as Biden where his age jokes instantly came into play. “I’ve never felt so alive. Which is ironic, as I’m not that alive,” the Golden Globe winning actor said while perfectly channeling him.

Then it was Maya’s turn. She looked the part completely in a white pant suit and silk blouse that the vice president-elect wore earlier that day to deliver her Delaware speech. “Like Joe, I am humbled and honored to be the first female, the first black, the first Indian-American, and the first biracial vice president,” she said.

“And if any of that terrifies you, well, I don’t give a funt,” she continued while adding, “Also, my husband will be the first Second Gentleman, and he’s Jewish, so between us we check more boxes than a disqualified ballot.”

Other standout moments from the sketch included when Biden & Harris danced to the viral hit “Lose Yo Job” in reference to what’s about to happen to 45, Carrey reprising his role of Ace Ventura to call him a loser and Trump getting confused over if the votes should stop or continue.