Sauna Mode + Keeping Secrets + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Apr 12, 2026

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Updated Apr 12, 2026

Sterling Walker, Joseph Abdin, Leo Carter (via Instagram)

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Leo Carter in sauna mode.

Leo Carter was in sauna mode

Kevin Carnell can’t keep a secret:

kevinC

Stephen Jack has sprung into Spring:

jack

Tyler James was “hot n ready like Little Caesars:”

tylerjames

Joseph Abdin wore pink:

josephabdin

“Heated Rivalry” star Robbie G.K. paused to pose for Behind The Blinds Magazine.

robbie

Matt wrapped up coffee-time:

matt

Gustavo being Gustavo:

gustavo

Michael Yerger read a book:

MichaelY

Kevin Davis headed back to Atlanta:

kevinD

Dorian Levy was living his lifestyle:

dorain

Chef Ronnie Woo ate fruit:

ronnie

Andres Camilo turned a dog-sitting gig into a photoshoot:

andres

Sterling Walker smiled for the camera:

sterling

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