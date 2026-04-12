Sauna Mode + Keeping Secrets + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Leo Carter in sauna mode.
Kevin Carnell can’t keep a secret:
Stephen Jack has sprung into Spring:
Tyler James was “hot n ready like Little Caesars:”
Joseph Abdin wore pink:
“Heated Rivalry” star Robbie G.K. paused to pose for Behind The Blinds Magazine.
Matt wrapped up coffee-time:
Gustavo being Gustavo:
Michael Yerger read a book:
Kevin Davis headed back to Atlanta:
Dorian Levy was living his lifestyle:
Chef Ronnie Woo ate fruit:
Andres Camilo turned a dog-sitting gig into a photoshoot:
Sterling Walker smiled for the camera: