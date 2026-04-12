Sauna Mode + Keeping Secrets + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Leo Carter in sauna mode.

Kevin Carnell can’t keep a secret:

Stephen Jack has sprung into Spring:

Tyler James was “hot n ready like Little Caesars:”

Joseph Abdin wore pink:

“Heated Rivalry” star Robbie G.K. paused to pose for Behind The Blinds Magazine.

Matt wrapped up coffee-time:

Gustavo being Gustavo:

Michael Yerger read a book:

Kevin Davis headed back to Atlanta:

Dorian Levy was living his lifestyle:

Chef Ronnie Woo ate fruit:

Andres Camilo turned a dog-sitting gig into a photoshoot:

Sterling Walker smiled for the camera: