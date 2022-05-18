Say Gay! – Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Is The LGBTQ Film We Need

The autumn season typically brings splashy romantic comedies filled with dashing male leads and bombshell female counterparts, but this fall, multiplexes everywhere are going to be treated to the kind of romantic comedy that a significant faction of the moviegoing population has been asking for for decades. From the sharply funny mind of comedian/actor Billy Eichner (and the producers of Trainwreck and Bridesmaids and the director of Forgetting Sarah Marshall) Bros is going to be released by Universal Pictures, and is poised to completely change how we all think of a “romantic comedy” going forward.

As Eichner put it in an email to LGBTQ media outlets, “First and foremost, I wanted to make a movie that felt authentic for the LGBTQ+ folks that the movie is about — and who have been so profoundly underserved by Hollywood over the years, particularly the major movie studios”. The redband trailer showcases Eichner as a podcast host (to the strains of Queen’s “Somebody To Love”) who is approached to write a rom com about a gay couple, something “a straight guy might even like and watch with his girlfriend”. Snippets of pride festivals, dance clubs, potential Grindr meet ups, and a pec-tacular Luke MacFarlane, alongside an equally stripped down Eichner in a four-way lovefest.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of Bros is that it marks the first major studio film with an all LGBTQ+ cast in every single role,“even the straight ones.” Eichner said. For Eichner, who both stars and co-wrote Bros, becoming the first openly gay man to ever do so for a major studio movie studio is something he himself finds “bizarre and infuriating but somehow true”.The all-star cast of Bros includes everyone from TS Madison, Monica Raymund, Scandal alumni Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, Amanda Bearse. Saturday Night Live standout Bowen Yang, Jim Rash, Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, Dot-Marie Jones and Jai Rodriguez all appearing in the film.

Eichner said Bros is “authentic, hilarious and heartfelt film about what it’s like to be a single adult gay man attempting a relationship in 2022,” and went on to say “I’m prouder of it than anything I’ve ever done — and I hope you’ll be proud of it too.”

