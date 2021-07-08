Says Son Has Been a Victim of Harassment for Wearing Dresses

No matter what, there should never be a tolerance for bullying.

Hollywood actress Megan Fox recently opened up in an interview with InStyle about her eight-year-old son Noah being on the receiving end of vicious comments on social media for wearing a dress. She explained how important it was for her to protect him from seeing what these “mean, awful, and cruel people” have to say about his fashion choices.

“I don’t want him to ever have to read that shit because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘boys don’t wear dresses,'” she said.

This is not the first time Fox has opened up about her son’s love of fashion and creativity. During a 2019 appearance on The View, she revealed that Noah loved to design outfits and will occasionally wear women’s clothing.

“He’s really into fashion,” she said. “Sometimes he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses sometimes. I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there, here in California, he still has little boys going like, ‘boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘boys don’t wear pink.’ I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what.”

When Noah came home from school a couple days ago, Fox asked if any of his friends had anything to say about him wearing a dress.

He responded, “All the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care, I love dresses too much.’”

In 2017, Fox received a substantial amount of abuse and backlash on social media after sharing a photo of Noah wearing a Frozen dress. Trolls and anonymous users accused her of “promoting gay perversion” and said she was “destroying traditional gender roles.”

One person claimed it was a parent’s job to teach their children that they must only wear clothes that match their assigned gender.

Noah is the eldest child of Fox and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. He has also previously talked about his son’s outfits.

“I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses,” he said. “To them, I say, ‘I don’t care.'”