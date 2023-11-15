‘Schitt’s Creek’ Actor Dan Levy’s New Film Is Coming!

Dan Levy’s new movie ‘Good Grief’ is coming to our screens sooner than we think, and here are the deets that we know so far…

The film is written, directed, produced and starring the 40-year-old Canadian actor, and it also marks as his directorial debut. ‘Good Grief’ is described to be a “dark comedy, which explores loss and grief.”

Advertisement

In a statement, Levy noted that working on the movie helped him personally.

“Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life,” he stated.

The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star further expressed,

“It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.”

Advertisement

Moreover, ‘Good Grief’ is also starring Luke Evans, Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel. In the film, Levy is portraying the character of Marc Dreyfus, who is described as “a man struggling with the death of his mother and living in the shadow of his “larger-than-life” husband, Oliver (Evans),” as per Digital Spy.

The movie’s plot via the outlet further reads:

“However after Oliver’s unexpected death Marc’s world is shattered, sending him on a journey of self-discovery. Together with his friends Sophie (Negga) and Thomas (Patel), Marc heads on a trip to Paris, which sends them on a journey of soul-searching and facing hard truths.”

On that note, welcome the new year with ‘Good Grief’, as it is set to premiere on Netflix on January 5.

Source: digitalspy.com