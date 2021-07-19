‘Schitt’s Creek’ Fans Celebrate Levy By Raising Money For Queer Youth

For the 3rd year, #SchittsCreek fans are giving back a little of the joy, love, & empathy that @danjlevy puts out into the world. We’re raising money for @GLSEN in honor of his birthday on Aug 9th. Join us! Donate and leave a birthday message at: https://t.co/8FemJL4iBw pic.twitter.com/nQcwXwMzFe — danlevybdayproject (@danlevybday) July 19, 2021

For the third consecutive year, fans of the Emmy award-winning Schitt’s Creek are paying it forward and trying to put more good in the world by raising money to coincide with creator and star Dan Levy’s birthday. The fan-organized fundraiser has chosen GLSEN as this year’s beneficiary. Since 1990 GLSEN has been working to create a safe and inclusive K-12 school environment for LGBTQ youth.

Bea Edwards, lead organizer of the fundraiser, told Pride,

“With more people than ever finding the bright spot that is Schitt’s Creek in a pretty dark year, I’m excited for all those folks that binged during quarantine to join us this year in celebrating Dan’s birthday. We chose GLSEN this year because their mission to promote safe, supportive, and LGBTQ-inclusive K-12 education is more important than ever, especially with the increase in harmful proposals by state legislatures targeting LGBTQIA students around the country.” We’ve surpassed $500 raised by #SchittsCreek fans for @GLSEN in honour of @danjlevy‘s birthday in just the first few hours thanks to your donations! Keep the kindness coming! donate here: https://t.co/GIYDOlqLkN pic.twitter.com/a99UQLY5EI — vroom vroom, bitches (@ewwdavid) July 19, 2021

The birthday fundraiser started in 2019, has raised over $40,000 for two separate organizations. In 2019 the fundraiser chose the Canadian youth support organization LGBT Youth Line while last year the organization Trans Lifeline was the recipient. Levy has a long history of activism, using his platform repeatedly to champion on behalf of queer youth.

With 44 chapters around the country, GLSEN will benefit hugely from the money raised. GLSEN’s Director of Communications and Public Voice David Eng-Chernack, told Pride,

Support from visible, outspoken advocates like Dan Levy remind me that everyone has a voice and what happens when people are safe and affirmed and celebrated by others – they can bring their values and the strength and the gift of their voice and visibility to work for others. At GLSEN we are clear that it’s because of LGBTQ+ people and our allies moving together that allow organizations like ours that are working to make the world a safer for affirming and celebratory place for LGBTQ+ children and young people to exist.”

Dan Levy’s birthday is August 9th. If you would like to donate to GLSEN to honor and celebrate Dan, click here.

