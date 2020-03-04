‘Schitt’s Creek’ Has One More Act Left That May Bring The Rose Family Close To Your Home

“Couldn’t say goodbye without saying thank you to all of you,”

That was the post on Schitt’s Creek star (and heartthrob to us all) Dan Levy after the most recent episode of the smash PopTV hit tentpole comedy announcing that, while the show may be coming to an end after the current season, the Rose family has one more act in them (at least this time around). They will be taking their lighting in a bottle chemistry on the road for a Farewell Tour, with twelve stops throughout the country.

The tour serves as part of Netflix’s inaugural comedy festival, which includes a day of exclusively queer programming. For Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour (On May 1st), cast members are going to be putting on an “interactive evening that promised to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider’s look into the making of the series”.

How to get tickets? They will go on sale this Friday at 10am at linktr.ee/schittscreek .