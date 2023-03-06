‘Schitt’s Creek’ Stars Dan Levy and Catherine O’Hara Reunite in Paris

The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ mother and son, Catherine O’Hara and Dan Levy, were reunited at Paris Fashion Week, and fans are loving it!

The beloved sitcom ended in 2020, and to say that viewers are missing it may just be an understatement. Levy posted a pic of his reunion with his on-screen mom, and both stars are flashing their widest smiles.

The two of them were seated front row next to each other at Loewe’s F/W 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. Levy shared their reunion photo with O’Hara on Instagram, accompanied by an emoji holding back tears as his caption.

Of course, fans are loving it on the comments section, and here are some of their sentiments:

“I knew I felt the world shift back into balance,” one user wrote.

Another comment reads:

“David and Moira sitting front row at Loewe erases everything else at Paris Fashion Week”

The official Instagram account of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ also commented five yellow hearts. <3

“You are gonna break the internet. Proceed with caution,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, one user expressed:

“SEASON 7 please!!! maybe add Martin Short and Steve martin as your uncle and his partner?!”

Here’s Levy and O’Hara’s David and Moira moment at Paris Fashion Week…

