‘Schitt’s Creek’ Tops Nielsen’s Most-Streamed List

Another top-ranking for Schitt’s Creek?!

Even though the popular Canadian program Schitt’s Creek ended its run earlier this year, the sitcom is still racking up awards and accolades. The latest ranking under its belt is a top Nielsen rating, according to Deadline.

After winning may Emmys back in September, the series from Pop has now climbed up the Nielsen streaming charts. The show received 968 million minutes of viewing from September 28 to October 4, as Deadline reports. The show is then followed by The Office, The Blacklist, and Grey’s Anatomy.

But Schitt’s Creek wasn’t the only LGBTQ-inclusive or themed programming to make the top ten on Nielsen’s most-streamed list. Ryan Murphy’s Ratched starring Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon also made the list. Specifically, the program ranked fifth with 791 million views spread between its eight episodes. Besides the Enola Holmes film and American Murder: Family Next Door special (which came in at the tenth and sixth slots, respectively), Ratched is the program with the least number of episodes.

When this streaming milestone was announced, Schitt’s Creek creator, writer, and star Dan Levy responded with joy. He posted a simple tweet with a shocked face emoji to express his surprise.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Schitt’s Creek.

Source: Deadline,