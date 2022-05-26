Schwarzenegger’s Star Keeps Rising… Along With His Sex Appeal

HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase’ is turning out to be a hit for the streaming service, garnering both critical acclaim (receiving a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and favorable reviews from the general audience. While there are plenty of reasons to tune in — like terrific performances from the Academy Award winning Colin Firth and Emmy Award winning Toni Collette, or maybe the fresh perspective to an already infamous true crime story… I personally have discovered another reason to continually tune in to ‘The Staircase’. And that reason just so happens to be an extension of the Kennedy family.

Patrick Schwarzenegger stars in the ‘The Staircase’ as Todd Peterson, the son of the lead character Michael (played by Colin Firth), a man accused of living a double (homosexual) life and murdering his wife. While the show has a lot of endearing elements to it that makes it a must-watch, I find myself being charmed by the now “grown man” aesthetic of Patrick. Whether it’s the base in his voice, his more mature look or his underwear scene in the most recent episode ( Episode 5, “The Beating Heart”), I find myself putting my phone away to devote 100% of my attention to the man on the screen.

So with Patrick Schwarzenegger, now 28, stepping into more adult roles – I ask the question, is Hollywood grooming him to be the next sex symbol? He already has two powerful last names that brings some validity to his uprising in Tinseltown, but the man also has the looks. I’m sure dating a global pop star like Miley Cyrus didn’t hurt his status either. But you don’t need 20/20 vision to see that Schwarzenegger’s social media posts’ confirms that he is deserving of “Hollywood Sex Symbol” status.

Whether it’s thirst trapping on the gram with gym content…

Or stylish editorial shoots for magazines…

Or working the red carpet at some of Hollywood’s biggest events…

One thing is obvious — Patrick’s golden boy, all American looks and talent definitely qualifies him to be one of Hollywood’s newest sex symbols. Has a member of the Kennedy family landed the cover of People’s Sexiest Man Alive before? Hmm.

Do you think Patrick Schwarzenegger is worthy of Sex Symbol status?