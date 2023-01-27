Science Says Regé Jean-Page Is the Most Handsome Man in the World

Regé Jean-Page was recently named as the “Most Handsome Man in the World,” and Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva has all the numbers to back it up.

The Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which measures physical perfection concludes that the 34-year-old British actor is 93.65% accurate for being physically perfect. Meanwhile, the runners-up include: Chris Hemsworth with 93.53%, Michael B Jordan with 93.46%, and Harry Styles with 92.30%.

Dr. De Silva gathered the list through the use of “the latest computerized mapping techniques and regularly turns to the technology in his everyday work.” He also explained how it works stating,

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery.”

The cosmetic surgeon continued on by revealing the reason why Jean-Page landed on the top spot sharing,

“Regé won because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes. He had easily the highest score for his eye spacing and the positioning of his eyes also scored highly. His perfectly shaped lips also scored highly and the only mark he got that was slightly lower was for his nose width and length.”

Science explanations aside, the ‘Bridgerton’ alum is, indeed, a sight to behold, and our naked eyes alone can attest to that. Just look at these stunning photos…

In conclusion: WE’RE ALL HERE for Jean-Page being named as the “Most Handsome Man in the World”! <3

Source: metro.co.uk