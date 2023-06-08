Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears Opens Up About Making Queer Music

Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears recently released a new album, and he revealed how the iconic singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue helped shape the Last Man Dancing.

The two musicians previously worked together for Minogue’s 2004 single “I Believe in You,” as well as her 2010 album Aphrodite. Thereafter, they made a song titled “Voices” for a 2018 reunion, however, Shears said that “there was nowhere for it to go.”

“I was making a southern, Honky-tonk record (his eponymous debut album), she’d been doing Golden. So there wasn’t really a space for it,” he explained during an exclusive interview with PinkNews.

A couple of years later, his collaboration with Minogue helped shape his latest album Last Man Dancing, as Shears “started building around it. That was the impetus.” Moreover, the 44-year-old musician is the frontman of the pop-rock band Scissor Sisters.

He gained fame in the early 2000s, and the band is now described as “queer change-makers.” In the same interview, Shears, who is openly gay, opened up about making queer music, stating:

“I don’t think or care about infusing queerness into my music. I think it’s just automatically going to be there.”

He further shared his sentiments on queer artists with big platforms, expressing:

“I feel for queer artists with massive platforms right now and all they have to face. I don’t think I would ever want to be in that position again, in the world we’re in now. It would suck. Everybody’s got a bullhorn. It’s horrific. It’s just not as much fun these days.”

Shears’ Last Man Dancing is described as “disco with flecks of pop,” and it is out now!

