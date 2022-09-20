Scott Hoying and Mark Manio Talk All About Their Romantic Engagement

About six months ago, Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying proposed to his longtime boyfriend Mark Manio, and the two of them finally shared the details about their romantic engagement in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

The 31-year-old singer admitted that his beach proposal was the “most nerve-wracking thing” that he’s ever done in his life.

“Actually, it was the most nerve-wracking thing that I’ve ever done in my life. Even though Mark and I had talked about [the engagement] a million times, I still put the pressure on myself to make it perfect,” Hoying shared.

The lovely couple got engaged on April 13. At the time, the two of them have just celebrated their fifth anniversary, so they headed to The Ocean Club – Four Seasons Resort in Nassau, Bahamas where the proposal happened.

The 31-year-old model and aspiring songwriter Manio recalled the memorable moment telling,

“[Scott] actually played it perfectly. He had a private dinner set up on the beach and it was so perfect. We started dancing and Scott started saying the most beautiful and meaningful and caring things to me. I instantly started crying and tearing up. Then he got down on one knee and I could barely believe it. It was everything I could have imagined.”

Hoying also revealed the story behind the engagement rings sharing,

“We bought rings together last Christmas. It was a romantic ‘under the Rockefeller Christmas tree’ moment. We were in the lobby, and we saw the Cartier store and we were like, ‘Let’s get this part done!’ So Mark knew it was coming, but he didn’t know when.”

The Pentatonix member also explained why he chose the Bahamas for his proposal venue.

“One of the things we first bonded about when we were falling in love was how we just loved tropical vacations and relaxing on a beach, just the two of us. Mark and I are really at our best when we’re alone together. I think that having the proposal be just the two of us was the most romantic thing I could have ever dreamed of,” he stated.

During the interview, the couple also described their love and relationship, which was filled with beautiful words from them.

“I have never met anyone that was so kind and selfless. I have always just felt so comfortable with him. Right from the beginning, we would talk for hours about things. We have so many similar interests and we have so much fun together,” Hoying stated.

Meanwhile, Manio expressed:

“It was so easy to fall in love with Scott. He’s the most lovable, kind, caring, compassionate, handsome guy ever. I honestly fell in love very quickly. And honestly, every single day I fall in love with them even more. Every day just feels like magic with him.”

The engaged couple are planning to tie the knot next June, and they’re talking about having babies as well.

“We plan on starting a family in the next few years. We are so excited to raise kids together,” the baritone singer shared.

