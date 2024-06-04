Scott Mills Officially Ties the Knot with Partner Sam Vaughan

BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills is officially married after tying the knot with partner Sam Vaughan on June 1, which is the beginning of Pride Month. <3

The two of them met at a Welsh radio event, and they have been together since 2017. According to PinkNews, Vaughan is an audio producer and branded content freelancer. In 2021, the couple announced their engagement, and Mills shared a heartfelt message for Vaughan on the caption.

“Some Happy News! After 4 years together I’m delighted to say we got engaged at the weekend. As @samvaughan89 knows, I always said I didn’t think I would ever get married. But then I met you Sam. You make me laugh every single day, you support me in so many ways and I adore everything about you,” the 51-year-old English DJ and radio presenter wrote.

Advertisement

He further expressed,

“As soon as I met you I knew this could be something special and it is (after a slow start)

We’ve had some amazing times, and I’m bursting with happiness to know we will have so many more. I love you with all my heart.”

Advertisement

Going back to their recently held Spanish wedding, Mills and Vaughan’s ceremony was held at Xalet Del Nin, “a Mediterranean villa on the coast just south of Barcelona and the gay resort of Sitges,” as per the outlet. Chris Stark, who is Mills’ former Radio 1 co-host, performed the master of ceremony duties, and the celebrity guests who attended included: Rylan Clark, Zoe Ball, Calvin Harris and his wife Vick Hope.

Not to mention, Mills and Vaughan’s very special day featured performances from Calum Scott, Pixie Lott, Sam Ryder, and DJ Joel Corry.

Congratulations to the newlyweds, Scott Mills and Sam Vaughan! <3

Source: thepinknews.com