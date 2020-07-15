Scottish Resident Dead After Drinking Poppers Like Alcohol

A Scotland liquor store is under investigation after its sold product led to a death.

According to the Daily Record, a Party Time store in Arbroath, Scotland is in the midst of controversy. According to police reports, the liquor store had a box of XL-Gold poppers sitting next to small single-serving bottles of alcohol. The staff was preparing to stock the poppers behind the counter when a customer entered and assumed the poppers were alcohol.

The problem is XL-Gold poppers are made of isopropyl nitrite. Though the product is marked as not for human consumption, including a skull-and-crossbones image, the man bought the bottle anyway. The man then gave one of the bottles to an unidentified woman. Unfortunately, that woman then fell ill and died from the poison shortly after.

According to the shop owner Mr. Naseem and his staff, they recognized the man as a repeat customer. They also claim that the man has bought poppers from the store before. If so, that would mean the unidentified man knew he was offering poison to the unidentified woman. That could then lead to this becoming a murder case.

But that’s not all Mr. Naseem told police. He also said that the product has never been sold or advertised as alcohol. For frequent users of the little bottles, it’s known that the product is not meant to be consumed. Instead, the bottle is used as a sexual stimulant with the gay community. While marketed often as a deodorizer, it is often inhaled to increase sensation and relax the anus sphincter.

Despite the store owner and staff’s testimony, the local Angus Council review board is currently deciding whether to revoke the shop’s license.

Licensing law specialist Janet Hood, representing Mr Naseem, then told The Sun:

“Obviously my client is extremely upset that the woman died but the product is legal and was sold legally.

She added, “It is terribly unfortunate but the product is clearly marked as not being for human consumption and in my opinion a shop cannot be held responsible for decisions someone chooses to make at home. There a number of household products from bleach to shampoo that are sold legally but should not be drunk. It is a terrible tragedy.”

Source: Daily Record, The Sun