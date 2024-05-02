Screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes on Daniel Craig’s Upcoming Film ‘Queer’

Daniel Craig is gearing up for an upcoming movie titled ‘Queer’, and it just so happens to be from the creators of ‘Challengers’, director Luca Guadagnino and screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes.

‘Queer’ is a film adaptation of American writer and visual artist William S. Burroughs’ 1985 classic novel of the same title. Craig is set to play the role of Lee, who is an outcast American expat. A synopsis of the film via RadioTimes.com reads:

“An outcast American expat named Lee [Craig] flees a drug bust in New Orleans and arrives in Mexico. Once there, Lee becomes obsessed with a discharged American Navy serviceman and drug user named Allerton [Drew Starkey].”

Working together on ‘Queer’ marks Kuritzkes and Guadagnino’s second collaboration after the 2024 film ‘Challengers’, which is starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, and was recently released on April 26.

“Luca gave me the book for Queer while we were on set for Challengers and said ‘read this tonight and tell me if you want to write it’, and I read it that night, and I told him I wanna write it and I was really honored that he asked me,” the screenwriter told the outlet.

Kuritzkes also shared about his first time working on a story that is adapted from another writer’s work, stating:

“Yeah, really different process, especially with that book, which is a legendary book by a legendary author, but, uh, not a conventional one. Not conventional. It’s not a made-for-the-movies book.”

Moreover, ‘Queer’ is expected to be released in film festivals later this year, and the screenwriter noted that he “can’t wait for people to see that movie.” Kuritzkes further expressed about the upcoming movie,

“I think it’s, you know, I really saw working on that as a sort of, I felt like I was a medium between these two brilliant artists – Luca on the one hand and William S. Burroughs on the other – and it was my job, really, to bring them together.”

Source: radiotimes.com