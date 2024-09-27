Sean Hayes Celebrates Husband Scott Icenogle with a Beautiful Message

Sean Hayes’ husband Scott Icenogle recently celebrated his birthday, and the actor posted a super sweet message for his very special day. <3

“Happy Birthday to my fella, Scotty. I wouldn’t be able to function in life if it weren’t for this man. He is the best human I’ve ever known, period. And I love him with all my heart. I can’t quite pronounce his last name though. Fingers crossed I’ll get it right by his next birthday,” Hayes wrote via Instagram.

Advertisement

Icenogle is an ASCAP award-winning composer and music producer, who is known for his popular dance remixes of Christina Aguilera’s “Ain’t No Other Man” and Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl”, among others. Prior to his career, which dates back to 2005, he attended the University of Iowa where he studied Communication Studies.

Hayes and Icenogle met back in 2006 on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’. In a 2018 interview with People, Hayes shared:

“Scotty used to be the DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, and I spoke to Ellen, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s cute and nice and seems funny.’ And it sounds really corny and cheesy to say it, but I saw him, and I knew that that’s the type of person I need to be with because — this is the corny part — because I know he’ll make me better, and he’s a very grounded, stable person, and I’m a crazy actor.”

Advertisement

The couple dated for 8 years before tying the knot in November 2014 in a secret ceremony.

Source: people.com