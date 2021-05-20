Searching For ‘The Perfect Level Of Gay’ To Keep Everyone Happy

For a lot young LGBTQ folks, coming out may seem like crossing a finish line, but as we know – it’s just a beginning.

Hulu released the official trailer for Season 2 of Love, Victor today which picks up right at the moment we last saw Victor (Michael Cimino) – coming out to his parents.

The series is the TV spinoff of the acclaimed 2018 film Love, Simon directed by Greg Berlanti.

But the new season of the coming-out/coming-of-age series won’t be our young hero coming out to his family but the whole community of Creekwood High School.

In the trailer, Victor and boyfriend Benji (George Sear) decide they’re going public as a couple. “I want to tell people,” says Victor. “I’m ready. No more hiding who I am.” The next scene shows the adorbs duo linking hands as they walk through the school hallways.

And we’re off and running as Victor enters his junior year navigating the challenges and excitement of being out while trying to figure out “the perfect level of gay to keep everyone happy.”

While Victor copes with his family and basketball teammates dealing with his revelation, his ex-girlfriend Mia (Rachel Wilson) is trying to move on but has her own turbulent times ahead of her.

Plus, Victor’s bestie Felix (Anthony Turtle) is getting more serious with his girlfriend Lake (Bebe Wood) as his mother’s battle with depression deepens as well.

And along the way, having sex for the first time waves hello in the distance.

Last June, co-showrunner Brian Tanen told TVLine, “We’d love to tell sexier stories.” And that looks to be the case as this is the first season of the dramedy produced for Hulu.

The first season was originally filmed for Disney+ but was moved to Hulu after the material was deemed too mature for that family-friendly audience.

Season two premieres with all episodes on June 11th on Hulu.