Sebastian Croft Drops “Queer Was Always Here” Charity Shirt Once Again

‘Heartstopper’ star Sebastian Croft recently re-released his “Queer Was Always Here” t-shirts for charity, and there’s only little time left before the pre-order period ends.

The 20-year-old British actor and artist Kieran Blakey co-designed the shirt with Everpress. The white t-shirt features a background of a blue forest with the focus being on two orange dinosaurs kissing.

The first run of the shirts was held this summer, and it raised £150,000 for LGBTQ charities Choose Love and Rainbow Railroad. The pre-order period for the t-shirts’ re-release is currently ongoing, and it is scheduled to end on September 14 (Wednesday).

During the initial release of the t-shirts, Croft expressed,

“Often being queer is sold as a choice or watered down to a trend. But it’s not, and exists across nature. We’re also robbed of a lot of gay history, and can easily forget how long we have been here for […] I wanted to remind people with this T-Shirt, that queer has not just always been here throughout human history, but almost definitely predates us.”

More recently, he also tweeted about the charity t-shirts’ re-release:

To everyone who bought a ‘queer was always here’ t-shirt THANK YOU. because of you, we have raised 150K for @chooselove and @RainbowRailroad 🥺🦕🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍⚧️

all of this money will go directly to helping queer refugees, especially those escaping crisis situations. pic.twitter.com/fOFeGyf2m2 — Sebastian Croft (@SebastianCroft) August 31, 2022

I honestly can’t tell you how happy it’s made me seeing you all in your t-shirts. wear them with pride, and remember that queer always has been, and always will, be here. 💖🏳️‍🌈🦕🏳️‍⚧️ — Sebastian Croft (@SebastianCroft) August 31, 2022

The actor is famously known for playing the role of a closeted bully named Ben Hope in the hit Netflix series ‘Heartstopper.’ He will also be starring in an upcoming romantic comedy film entitled ‘How to Date Billy Walsh.’

Source: attitude.co.uk