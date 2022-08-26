Sebastian Croft, to Star in Upcoming Rom-Com ‘How To Date Billy Walsh’

‘Heartstopper’ star Sebastian Croft is back for Prime Video’s upcoming film entitled ‘How To Date Billy Walsh,’ and we are beyond excited!

i’m very very very excited for you all to meet these characters 🤪❤️😭#howtodatebillywalsh @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/gZZipoDvW9 — Sebastian Croft (@SebastianCroft) August 25, 2022

The 20-year-old English actor is the male lead in the new rom-com, and he is playing the role of a teenager named Archie. Moreover, he will be starring in the show alongside ‘Bridgerton’ star Charithra Chandran and ‘He’s All That’ actor Tanner Buchanan.

‘How To Date Billy Walsh’ tells the story of childhood best friends Archie (Croft) and Amelia (Chandran), and how he realizes he is in love with her, making things more complicated. Just when he is about to confess his feelings, American transfer student Billy Walsh (Buchanan) comes into the picture and catches the attention of Amelia (Chandran).

The upcoming movie is directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, and written by Alexander J. Farrell and Greer Ellison. Moreover, aside from the actors mentioned above, the film is also starring Kunal Nayyar, Nick Frost, Guz Khan, Lucy Punch, and newcomer Daisy Jelley.

As per Attitude, the synopsis of ‘How To Date Billy Walsh’ reads:

“Heartbroken Archie goes to great lengths to try and keep Amelia and Billy away from each other, but ends up pushing them closer together and risks losing his best friend at the same time.”

Croft is famously known for playing the role of a closeted bully named Ben Hope in the hit Netflix teen drama ‘Heartstopper.’

